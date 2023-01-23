Venezuela inflation hit 234% in 2022, vice president says
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:35 IST
Inflation in Venezuela hit 234% in 2022, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Monday, representing a slowdown from 2021's rate in the South American country struggling to contain its years-long economic crisis.
Rodriguez gave the inflation rate in a meeting Monday with Turkish and Venezuelan business leaders. The country's central bank infrequently publishes economic data, and has not given inflation data since October.
