Left Menu

Venezuela inflation hit 234% in 2022, vice president says

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:35 IST
Venezuela inflation hit 234% in 2022, vice president says
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Venezuela Rb

Inflation in Venezuela hit 234% in 2022, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Monday, representing a slowdown from 2021's rate in the South American country struggling to contain its years-long economic crisis.

Rodriguez gave the inflation rate in a meeting Monday with Turkish and Venezuelan business leaders. The country's central bank infrequently publishes economic data, and has not given inflation data since October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023