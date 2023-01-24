NATO'S Stoltenberg: confident of solution soon on battle tanks

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is confident the alliance will find a solution soon on the delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine, he said after meeting Germany's defence minister on Tuesday.

"At this pivotal moment in the war, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster," Stoltenberg told reporters, standing alongside German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

"I therefore welcome our discussion today. We discussed the issue of battle tanks. Consultations among allies will continue and I'm confident we will have a solution soon," Stoltenberg added.

