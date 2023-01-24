Left Menu

State media: Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port

The port is the main hub for shipment of gas and petrochemicals produced in Iran and is located about 940 kilometers 580 miles south of the capital Tehran.Irans imports and exports have slowed due to banking and oil sanctions imposed by the US after President Donald Trump in 2018 pulled America from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 24-01-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 18:56 IST
State media: Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port
  • Country:
  • Iran

A Tanzanian cargo ship sank on Tuesday in a jetty in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh, state media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said the vessel named Anil overturned because containers on it were configured incorrectly at the port's dock No. 9. The port has more than two dozen piers.

IRNA said rescue teams transferred the ship's crew to safety. It did not elaborate.

Iran and Tanzania do less than USD 100 million in trade per year. The port is the main hub for shipment of gas and petrochemicals produced in Iran and is located about 940 kilometers (580 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

Iran's imports and exports have slowed due to banking and oil sanctions imposed by the US after President Donald Trump in 2018 pulled America from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023