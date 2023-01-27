Left Menu

Uniper employees criticize company breakup idea -Rheinische Post

Uniper is Germany's biggest gas trader and was told to sell assets last year in exchange for European Union antitrust approval of a government bailout after Russia cut supplies, making it the biggest corporate bailout in German history. But a discussion paper that Boston Consulting Group wrote for the German government explored a possible breakup of the company, which was creating unease among employees, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 06:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 06:30 IST
Uniper employees criticize company breakup idea -Rheinische Post

A representative for employees at German gas trader Uniper criticized a discussion paper that suggested breaking up the company, a German newspaper reported on Friday. Uniper is Germany's biggest gas trader and was told to sell assets last year in exchange for European Union antitrust approval of a government bailout after Russia cut supplies, making it the biggest corporate bailout in German history.

But a discussion paper that Boston Consulting Group wrote for the German government explored a possible breakup of the company, which was creating unease among employees, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported. "Uniper must be preserved as an entire group, which is the only way we can also secure Germany's energy supply," Harald Seegatz, head of Uniper's workers' council, told the newspaper.

He said employees had taken politicians at their word that Uniper would remain in existence, except for divestments the EU required. A Uniper spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment but told the Rheinische Post that the BCG paper was merely a "discussion paper" and that "to our knowledge, there is currently no decision...on structural measures".

One of the options discussed in the BCG paper, which Rheinische Post said it had seen, was a "timely and value-maximizing divestment" of its healthy components, in particular Uniper's electricity business. Another option was a merger between Uniper and Sefe, the German gas importer that was previously a division of Gazprom and placed under German trusteeship.

Sefe and BCG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023