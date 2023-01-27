UP: Father-son duo among three killed in Unnao car accident

Three people from Gujarat have been killed and as many as were injured when their car was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Lucknow -Kanpur Highway in the Unnao district, police said on Friday. Among the three killed are a father-son duo, who were killed on the spot, they said.

The incident occurred at around 5 am on Friday morning near Kanodia Petrol pump in Achalganj police station area, they said, adding all the deceased are members of the same family. The three injured have been admitted to Unnao district hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

According to the police, the occupants of the ill-fated car are the residents of Navsari under Vapi Police Station area of Gujarat. They were going from Kanpur to Lucknow when their car was hit by the vehicle. (ANI)

