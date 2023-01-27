Dr Reddy's Lab launches generic eye treatment medication in US

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:03 IST
Representative Image
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion, used in the treatment of pain and swelling in the eyes caused by infection or allergy after eye surgery, in the American market.

The company has launched the medication, a generic version of Durezol (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05 per cent) in the US market, after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based drug major said in a statement.

As per IQVIA data, the Durezol brand and generics had sales of around USD 40 million in the US for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2022. Dr Reddy's shares on Friday ended 2.78 percent up at Rs 4,321.35 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

