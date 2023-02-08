Left Menu

Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Department of Integrative Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while speaking at the event said that the Central government has decided to open Integrative Medicine Centers at all government medical establishments, especially all AIIMS in the country.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 08:29 IST
Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Department of Integrative Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the Department of Integrative Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital here in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. "This Department of Integrative Medicine will further collaborations between traditional and modern systems of medicine to better serve the citizens. We will set up such a system in AIIMS Delhi also," Sonowal said while speaking to the reporters.

While addressing the event, Sonowal said, "It is a matter of pride that the country is moving towards holistic healthcare and integrative medicine is a key step in this goal." Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while speaking at the event said that the Central government has decided to open Integrative Medicine Centers at all government medical establishments, especially all AIIMS in the country.

"For initiating co-location of practitioners of the Indian system and modern medicine, thus harmonizing both medical systems and providing joint multidisciplinary care to the patients, the government has decided to open Integrative Medicine Centres at all government medical establishments, especially all AIIMS in the country," Manadaviya said while speaking after the inauguration of the Department of Integrative Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital here. He further said that the stakeholders like health sector experts and the private medical sector are also pushing forward for this integrative medicine approach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023