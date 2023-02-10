Left Menu

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind plenary session begins today in Delhi; UCC, madrassa autonomy to be discussed

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is going to hold a three-day plenary session in Delhi starting from Friday.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 09:42 IST
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind plenary session begins today in Delhi; UCC, madrassa autonomy to be discussed
JUH president Maulana Mahmood Madani (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is going to hold a three-day plenary session in Delhi starting from Friday. More than one lakh people from all over the country, including 15,000 Ulemas, are expected to participate in the convention being held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Uniform Civil Code, religious freedom and Muslim personal law and autonomy of madrassas are among some issues that will be discussed in the convention. Further, a proposal can be brought to provide reservation for socio-economically backward Muslims. In the 34th session of Jamiat, the steps being taken to strengthen religious brotherhood and initiatives to prevent hate campaigns will also be discussed.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is a century-old organization and works for the protection of the civil, religious, cultural and educational rights of Muslims. Jamiat claims to be the largest organization of Muslims and socio-political and religious issues of Muslims remain on its agenda. The Jamiat believes in the Deobandi ideology of Islam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023