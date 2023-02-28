J-K chief secretary fixes timeline for completion of various developmental works

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday took an on-spot assessment of different developmental works taken up under Smart City and by other executing agencies around the city and also fixed timeline for completion of each. On the occasion, the chief secretary was accompanied by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Commissioner, SMC; VC, LCMA; and many other concerned officers of Police and Civil administration.

Mehta observed that the city is going to change for better by mid-April this year. He said that the city is going to change its outlook altogether with the completion of these projects at different stages of execution presently.

"These works would give a massive facelift to the city thereby enhancing its appeal for all the residents and tourists," he said. According to an official statement, the chief secretary visited different project sites under Smart City Mission. He took stock of the progress of work on each of them and passed on several directions for their early completion.

He stressed on timely completion of all these works in the wake of the upcoming tourist season. While taking an on-spot assessment of the Jhelum Riverfront development the chief secretary enjoined the officers to complete the work by April 15.

"He asked them to develop the footpath including its finishing, cycle track, green spaces, landscaping and undergrounding of electrical cables etc forthwith. The project is to be completed at a cost of Rs 32.50 crore," the statement said. "At Polo View, the chief secretary emphasized on making the entire area aesthetically appealing adopting an integrated approach. He asked for facade improvement of adjoining buildings and carry out other beautification works simultaneously," it added.

On a visit to Dal Lake, Mehta inspected the work of lakefront development along the Northern Foreshore Road of the Lake from Nishat to Naseem Bagh including a pedestrian walkway. The development also has components of cycle track construction & viewing decks. He urged the authorities to ensure its completion by of April 15 this year. He also instructed for completing the lighting of Western Fore Shore Road by March 15.

The chief secretary highlighted the need for connecting all the houseboats with the STPs. He directed for utilizing of the 36 MLD capacity of Sewage Treatment optimally and connect all the 900 houseboats in the lake with the Sewage lines. He asked them to divert the residual to oxidation ponds out of the 48 MLD produced daily.

He exhorted upon the concerned to start the motorboats to commence their cruise and initiate water sports activities in the lake by March 15. (ANI)

