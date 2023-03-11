Left Menu

Kannauj: Facing harassment, minor writes to CM Yogi, seeks justice

According to the victim's family, the girl is being subjected to harassment by a man, Saqlain, for the past few days.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 07:54 IST
Kannauj: Facing harassment, minor writes to CM Yogi, seeks justice
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl alleging 'harassment' and 'being forced to convert to marry' has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pleading for justice, here in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj area, officials said on Friday. According to the information, alleging inaction by the local police, the victim's family was forced to seek the Chief Minister's intervention to get justice.

Superintendent of police, Kannauj lodged a case after the matter came to light and formed teams to nab the accused. The incident took place in the Chhibramau Kotwali area of Kannauj.

According to the victim's family, the girl is being subjected to harassment by a man, Saqlain, for the past few days. "The accused would stalk her on way to school and make inappropriate gestures. The girl reported the matter to her family, who reached the stalker's house and reported his actions," Kunwat Anupam Singh, Superintendent of police, Kannauj said.

It is alleged that the relatives of the accused stood by him and asked her hand in marriage for the accused, they said. "Emboldened, the accused, who is from the other community, started to pressurize her for conversion and marriage," the official added.

"Police have started an investigation into the matter and registered a case. Strict action will be taken against the accused, "the official added. More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023