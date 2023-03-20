KSB Limited Acquires Technology of Bharat Pumps & Compressors Ltd. to Strengthen its Pump Business in India

KSB Limited, one of the world's leading suppliers of pumps, valves, and systems, recently announced the acquisition of technology from Bharat Pumps and Compressors Ltd. Naini, Prayagraj. With this acquisition, KSB Limited becomes the sole and exclusive owner and shall have rights to the Technology of the products manufactured by BP&CL. BP&CL is a major manufacturer of a wide range of products including reciprocating pumps, centrifugal pumps, reciprocating compressors, and high-pressure seamless gas cylinders. KSB Limited SupremeServ, a dedicated segment of KSB Limited for aftermarket services, will handle this newly acquired venture to undertake spare parts business and service around 5000+ BP&CL products installed in various industries and locations across India. Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Farrokh Bhathena, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited said, "We are delighted to announce the technology acquisition of Bharat Pumps and Compressors. This acquisition will enable us to keep growing our pump business. This is a significant milestone in the company's history as we take a step further to strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative whilst continuing to serve industries of national importance such as oil and gas exploration, refineries, nuclear power plants and other projects.'' With this acquisition, KSB Limited would leverage its existing strengths and market potential to expand its product line in both the new pump and aftermarket markets by utilising BP&CL's technology. This acquisition will allow KSB Limited to contribute even more to the Made in India effort while continuing to serve important industries of national importance such as oil and gas exploration, refineries, nuclear power plants, and other projects. About KSB Limited KSB Limited Founded in 1960 in India is one of the world's leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer may it be in power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, water transport, etc. The activities of KSB Limited's in-house research centre focus on the areas of hydraulics, sealing technology, materials, production technology and automation.

Image: Mr. Farrokh Bhathena, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited

