Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya meets Andhra counterpart S Abdul Nazeer
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 29-03-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya called on Andhra Pradesh counterpart S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, an official said.
After personally receiving Dattatreya, who was on a courtesy visit, Nazeer felicitated the Haryana Governor with a memento.
Both the Governors deliberated on welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented in their respective States, said the official in statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
