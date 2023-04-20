Left Menu

Assam, Arunachal to sign MoU on border dispute in presence of Amit Shah

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh government will be signed on April 20 to resolve the long pending border dispute between both states in New Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:52 IST
Assam, Arunachal to sign MoU on border dispute in presence of Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh government will be signed on Thursday (April 20) to resolve the long pending border dispute between both states in New Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved the recommendations given by 12 Regional Committees formed by the state government to resolve the decades-long border dispute issue with Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal said that the long pending border dispute issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is going to resolve.

The state cabinet also approved an investment of Rs 8201.29 crore for 8 mega projects in the state and the MoUs will be signed on May 9. Around 6,100 people will be benefited from direct employment under these projects.

The state cabinet also approved providing a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 each to 301 Loktantra Senani of the 1975 Emergency. On the other hand, the state cabinet approved a joint venture company of Oil India Limited and Assam Gas Company (51 per cent share) for city gas service.

Earlier in March 2022, Assam and Meghalaya governments had signed a historic agreement here in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending border dispute. The agreement was signed between Assam and Meghalaya two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the chief ministers of the two states to Amit Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their border disputes in six of the 12 "areas of difference" along the boundary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023