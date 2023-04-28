Left Menu

Indigo's Mumbai-Delhi flight delayed due to bad weather conditions

A statement from IndiGo said, "Flight 6E2518 from Mumbai to Delhi departed late due to a delay in the arrival of incoming aircraft because of bad weather. The subsequent processes of clearances required from Authorities and arrangement of a fresh crew to operate the flight as per guidelines also took time causing further delay."

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 11:45 IST
Indigo's Mumbai-Delhi flight delayed due to bad weather conditions
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai-Delhi was delayed because of bad weather conditions, said the airline in a statement on Friday. A statement from IndiGo said, "Flight 6E2518 from Mumbai to Delhi departed late due to a delay in the arrival of incoming aircraft because of bad weather. The subsequent processes of clearances required from Authorities and arrangement of a fresh crew to operate the flight as per guidelines also took time causing further delay."

According to the statement, the passengers were served food as the flight was prepared. "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers", the statement said.

Earlier on February 26, a Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft originating from Surat was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird hit during a climb at Surat. "On 26.02.2023 Indigo A320 aircraft VT-IZI operating flight 6E-646(Surat - Delhi) diverted to Ahmedabad due to a bird hit during climb at Surat. N1 vibration was 4.7 units. The aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad," the statement read.

As per an official statement from DGCA, during the ground inspection, the engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. "During the ground inspection, No.2 Engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. Aircraft declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG)," it read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023