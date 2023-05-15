Delhi: 23-year-old woman dies by suicide in Jahangirpuri

A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, said the police on Monday. According to the police, during the initial enquiry, it was revealed that a woman aged 23 years died by suicide after she hung herself from a ceiling fan with a saree.

"On receipt of PCR call on May 14 at about 6.40 pm regarding the suicide of a woman in Bhalswa village in Jahangirpuri, police staff immediately reached the spot", the police said. The police also said that the deceased recently got married on April 22. "Legal proceedings under section 176 CrPC has been initiated in PS Jahangirpuri. Further medical opinion is yet to be obtained after postmortem", the police said.

The police further informed that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was also called for necessary action. Further enquiry is underway, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)