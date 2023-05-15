Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: CM Stalin leaves for Villupuram

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday embarked for the Villupuram district of the State where eight persons died after consuming spurious liquor. He is expected to visit the family members of the deceased and also visit the hospital where the remaining victims are undergoing medical treatment, officials said today. The Chief Minister accompanied by State ministers Ponmudi and A V Velu is travelling by road.

The tragedy happened in Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet of Marakkanam where a group of people consumed illicit liquor on Saturday evening. Earlier today police said that the death toll in the spurious liquor incident in Villupuram went up to eight with two more persons succumbing during treatment in hospital.

With this, the number of people who died after consuming spurious liquor in two separate incidents in the State has increased to 12. On Sunday 10 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and the Chengalpattu districts of the State.

In Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district, four people died- two died on Friday and a couple died on Sunday, allegedly due to illicit liquor consumption. Inspector General of Police (North) N Kannan on Sunday said that the victims possibly consumed liquor that reportedly contained a mixture of ethanol-methanol and other chemical substances.

On Sunday Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of the deceased and also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the those hospitalised. The Chief Minister said in a statement that in connection with the incident Marakkanam Inspector Arul Vadivel Azhagan, Sub Inspector Deepan, PEW Inspector Maria Sobi Manjula and Sub Inspector Sivagurunathan are temporarily being suspended.

He also directed the authorities concerned to give special treatment to those who are hospitalised in this incident. He also said that the government is taking strict measures to curb illicit liquor and narcotics.

