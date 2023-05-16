Left Menu

Proposal to blacklist ICICI Lombard sent to Maha Govt over crop insurance delay, says Akola collector

PTI | Akola | Updated: 16-05-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 18:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICICILombard)
  • India

The Akola district administration in central Maharashtra has recommended the blacklisting of ICICI Lombard for delay in the disbursement of crop insurance to farmers, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The private company has been appointed to insure crops in the district but there were delays in processing farmers' compensation claims following natural calamities, said district collector Nima Arora here.

It was also found that the company's offices in the district did not have enough staff, she said. She sent a proposal to the government on Monday to blacklist the firm, Arora told reporters.

On March 21, the state Agriculture Department had registered a case at Khadan police station against ten employees of ICICI Lombard under Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) for allegedly undervaluing farmers' losses due to natural calamities.

