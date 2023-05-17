Left Menu

Gangster wanted for years by Jharkhand police arrested in Mumbai

According to the police the gangster has been identified as Aman Srivastav and was wanted in cases of extortion and murder.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:42 IST
Gangster wanted for years by Jharkhand police arrested in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gangster from Jharkhand, wanted since 2015 in cases of extortion and murder, was arrested in a joint operation carried out by Jharkhand and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, the police said. According to the police the gangster was identified as Aman Srivastava who hailed from Jharkhand and was wanted in cases of extortion and murder.

Giving details, the police said the gangster was operative in several districts of Jharkhand and was mainly involved in extortion from coal traders. "Based on a tip-off from relevant sources, the Jharkhand and Mumbai ATS nabbed the accused gangster from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening", the police said.

The Jharkhand police further said that Aman's arrest is a big success and a breakthrough in dealing with crime. "This is a big success in dealing with the organised crime in the state," informed Jharkhand DGP Ajay Kumar Singh while addressing a press conference at police headquarters in Ranchi.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023