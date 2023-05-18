Left Menu

"Under PM Modi's leadership spirit of cultural nationalism re-awakened in country": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the flag of Sanatan culture is hoisting all over the world and countries all over the world are getting acquainted with our ancient culture and philosophy."

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:40 IST
"Under PM Modi's leadership spirit of cultural nationalism re-awakened in country": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the "Ek Sham Kanhaiya Ke Naam" bhajan evening organized by Mahaveer Seva Samiti at Dussehra Ground Premnagar on Wednesday late evening. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the flag of Sanatan culture is hoisting all over the world and countries all over the world are getting acquainted with our ancient culture and philosophy."

"Today, the spirit of cultural nationalism has re-awakened in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, the state government is also committed to the reconstruction and restoration of the ancient temples of Uttarakhand," he said. On this occasion, Uttarakhand CM honoured famous Bhajan singers Kanhaiya Mittal and Mayur Gupta and appreciated their work.

CM Dhami said that the ideal character of Lord Shri Krishna has always been an inspiration for the welfare of mankind. The welfare of mankind is also contained in the divine message of Lord Shri Krishna that man should always be devoted to selfless action. The Chief Minister said that the grand and divine reconstruction work of Kedarnath is targeted to be completed by this year under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The work of the master plan is going on fast in Badrinath Dham also.

He said that the Prime Minister has laid the foundation stone of the ropeway from Hemkunt Sahib and Gaurikund to Kedarnath, this will make travel more convenient in the coming times. Chief Minister Dhami said that Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, here things like religious conversion are very dangerous for us, therefore the government had decided that the harshest law has been enacted to stop religious conversion in the state.

He said that the draft Uniform Civil Code would be ready in the state by June 30, which would become a model for the entire nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023