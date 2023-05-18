"Under PM Modi's leadership spirit of cultural nationalism re-awakened in country": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the "Ek Sham Kanhaiya Ke Naam" bhajan evening organized by Mahaveer Seva Samiti at Dussehra Ground Premnagar on Wednesday late evening. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the flag of Sanatan culture is hoisting all over the world and countries all over the world are getting acquainted with our ancient culture and philosophy."

"Today, the spirit of cultural nationalism has re-awakened in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, the state government is also committed to the reconstruction and restoration of the ancient temples of Uttarakhand," he said. On this occasion, Uttarakhand CM honoured famous Bhajan singers Kanhaiya Mittal and Mayur Gupta and appreciated their work.

CM Dhami said that the ideal character of Lord Shri Krishna has always been an inspiration for the welfare of mankind. The welfare of mankind is also contained in the divine message of Lord Shri Krishna that man should always be devoted to selfless action. The Chief Minister said that the grand and divine reconstruction work of Kedarnath is targeted to be completed by this year under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The work of the master plan is going on fast in Badrinath Dham also.

He said that the Prime Minister has laid the foundation stone of the ropeway from Hemkunt Sahib and Gaurikund to Kedarnath, this will make travel more convenient in the coming times. Chief Minister Dhami said that Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, here things like religious conversion are very dangerous for us, therefore the government had decided that the harshest law has been enacted to stop religious conversion in the state.

He said that the draft Uniform Civil Code would be ready in the state by June 30, which would become a model for the entire nation. (ANI)

