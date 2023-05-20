Left Menu

NIA arrests absconding associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Yudhvir Singh aka Sadhu, a resident of Fatehabad, Haryana, and an associate of notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was evading arrest for the past several days was arrested by the NIA on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 14:33 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding accused for his involvement in the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network, an official said on Saturday.

Yudhvir Singh aka Sadhu, a resident of Fatehabad, Haryana, and an associate of notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was evading arrest for the past several days was arrested by the NIA on Friday. Investigations have revealed that Yudhvir used to smuggle weapons from across the border for use by dreaded gangsters and criminals in various parts of India. On the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi and syndicate members, he also used to harbour associates of criminal gang members and accused persons tasked with committing various kinds of crimes, including murder, extortion etc, officials said. In the case in which Yudhvir has been arrested, the NIA had earlier chargesheeted 14 accused on March 24 this year under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by members of criminal syndicates/gangs based in India and abroad, to raise funds, and recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country. NIA investigations have so far revealed that the conspiracies were being hatched in jails of different states and were being executed by an organized network of operatives based abroad. Further investigations into these cases are continuing as part of NIA's efforts to destroy the growing nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, and to dismantle their funding and infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

