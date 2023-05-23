Left Menu

TSMC executive says talks on possible plant in Germany continue

Earlier this month it was reported that the Taiwanese chipmaker was in talks with partners to invest as much as 10 billion euros ($11 billion) to build a chip fabrication plant in Germany. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:49 IST
TSMC executive says talks on possible plant in Germany continue
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co executive Kevin Zhang told reporters on Tuesday that talks over a possible plant in Germany are continuing and that the earliest decision would be in August.

"I don't want to get into the politics side of the thing, but I do think that there is a need for us to provide our customers with a diverse supply," he said, adding that Europe is a "very significant geography given the customer base ... (and) the demand". Zhang did not confirm the size of subsidy or cost of the potential project or which companies might be participating.

A spokesperson for the German economy ministry confirmed to Reuters that talks with TSMC were ongoing but did not provide details. Earlier this month it was reported that the Taiwanese chipmaker was in talks with partners to invest as much as 10 billion euros ($11 billion) to build a chip fabrication plant in Germany.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023