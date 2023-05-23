Clovertex plans to expand Global Capabilities Centre in Hyderabad

Boston-headquartered Clovertex, a specialist in scientific cloud computing for the Life Sciences industry plans to expand its Global Capabilities Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad to not only support its global customers but also customers within pan-India.

The announcement was made after the meeting between the Clovertex management team, led by Kshitij Kumar, Clovertex Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao, a release from the Minister’s office said here on Tuesday. ''I am delighted to know that Clovertex decided to establish its India centre in Hyderabad. This will be their first centre outside of their Headquarters in Boston, USA and they will be investing around Rs 100 crore over the years and hire 100-150 employees to begin with,'' said Rama Rao. who is currently on a visit to US. ''Clovertex aims to do advanced bioinformatics and big data analytics work from their Hyderabad centre,'' the release said.

Clovertex, founded in 2019, provides services and solutions that allow scientists to focus on science and accelerate drug discovery and approval times. At the intersection of science and technology, Clovertex specialises in architecting, building, automating, and managing high-performance applications, scientific workflows and clinical data solutions using cloud computing technologies. ''Today it typically takes 10 years for a drug to come to market. Clovertex’s mission is to reduce the drug discovery time and help save lives. We are not research scientists but our IT engineers with pharma background make this mission a reality,'' said Kshitij Kumar. He appreciated the support provided by the Telangana government and said Hyderabad provides Clovertex not only the right talent and world class facilities but access to local and global life sciences companies.

Clovertex has partnered with Summit Consulting Services to expand and manage the Global Capabilities Centre, the release added.

