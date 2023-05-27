Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar performs Bhoomi Pujan of 2 'Smart Anganwadis' in Gujarat

"Health and Anganwadis have a very deep connection, if we strengthen it further then the steps to move forward will become easier, so this time my focus is on smart Anganwadis," he said.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:21 IST
EAM Jaishankar performs Bhoomi Pujan of 2 'Smart Anganwadis' in Gujarat
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar performs Bhoomi Pujan in Gujarat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday performed Bhoomi Pujan (ground breaking ceremony) of two 'Smart Anganwadis' in Narmada district. "Health and Anganwadis have a very deep connection, if we strengthen it further then the steps to move forward will become easier, so this time my focus is on smart Anganwadis," he told reporters.

Expressing happiness over performing the Bhoomi Pujan, Jaishankar a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, tweeted, "Had the privilege of performing Bhoomi Pujan of 2 Smart Anganwadis at Vyadhar, Tilakwara in my parliamentary state of Gujarat this morning. Thanks to regional MP Geeta Ben Rathwa ji for being present with me." "Under MPLADS, special emphasis is being laid on health, nutrition and education which will ensure a bright future for the country," he said.

EAM Jaishankar is on his two-day visit to Gujarat. He also visited Malsamot village in Dediapada taluka of the district and said, "Had the good fortune to visit Malsamot again on Friday. Announced 2 new Anganwadis and one health and wellness centre from MPLADS. I hope that these facilities will bring positive changes in the lives of people."

Later he also visited the Nari Shakti Kendra of Malsamot village and the Ekta Skill Development Centre in Kevadia. "Nari Shakti Kendra of Malasmot; My first MP fund project! Saw sustainable products made by our sisters there. Appreciate the partnership of the Happy Faces Foundation," he tweeted in Hindi.

Moreover, he also visited Bhadod village in Sagbara the third model village in the region. "Today, visited Bhadod of Sagbara, the third model village in the region. Very happy to see the progress in the village and the desire and yearning for a better future among the children," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023