Tamil Nadu: CRPF constable shoots self with service rifle in Coimbatore, dies

A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself at the CRPF central training college at Kurudampalayam near Thoppampatti in Coimbatore district on Saturday afternoon, police said. The deceased was identified as Jagan, 32, a native of Perumalkulam in Thoothukudi district.

As per police, Jagan had family problem which began after he married for the second time while his divorce case with his first wife was midway. According to the police, he shot himself using an INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle and died on the spot.

Two bullets pierced his neck and exited his head, they added. Soon after the incident Periyanayakanpalayam DSP Namachivayam, Tudiyalur Inspector Rathinakumar and the police rushed to investigate the matter.

The body was seized by police and sent to Coimbatore Government Hospital for post-mortem. Moreover, the police have seized the rifle and have also registered a case under relevant sections.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

