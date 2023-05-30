Left Menu

Assam Zoo gets two zebras and a giraffe

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 08:59 IST
Assam Zoo gets two zebras and a giraffe
  • Country:
  • India

Two zebras were released at the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden after 30 years along with a giraffe by Environment and Forest Department Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The two zebras, one male and a female, have been brought from Mysore Zoo in Karnataka and they are one and three years old respectively.

The forest minister on Monday named the zebras Joy and Joya.

The female giraffe, aged five years, has been brought from Patna Zoo in Bihar and it will be in addition to the male giraffe already in the zoo.

The duo has been named as Bijoy and Bijaya Patowary hoped that the zoo authorities would be able to take good care of the animals and increase their population.

Various steps have been taken to develop the infrastructure of the zoo and project reports are being prepared for reconstruction of the facility, he said.

Tourist footfall has also been increasing in recent years and steps are being planned for development of amenities for visitors to the zoo apart from improving facilities for the animals, Patowary added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023