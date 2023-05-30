Govt sends CRPF IG Rajiv Singh to Manipur

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, currently working as an inspector general with the CRPF, has been sent to Manipur and likely to be appointed in a key post to handle the prevailing security situation in the state.

According to an official order, Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, has been sent to Manipur on inter-cadre deputation for three years.

''The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest,'' the union home ministry order said.

The ministry also directed the CRPF to relieve Singh immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment.

Sources said Singh is likely to be given a key responsibility for handling the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Soon after the violence broke out in the state on May 3, the central government appointed former chief of the CRPF Kuldiep Singh as a security adviser to the Manipur government.

Manipur, which has been hit by ethnic conflict for nearly a month, witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday, after a relative lull for over a fortnight.

The death toll from clashes since ethnic violence began on May 3 has gone up to 80, officials said.

Ethnic violence first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)