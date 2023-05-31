Left Menu

Odisha: Gharial hatchlings spotted for third consecutive year

Speaking to ANI, the principal chief conservator of forests (PPCF), SK Popli said Satkosia Gorge is the southernmost wild habitat for gharial and Odisha is fortunate to have three crocodile species available in the wild.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:19 IST
Odisha: Gharial hatchlings spotted for third consecutive year
Gharial hatchlings spotted for third consecutive year (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 35 hatchlings of the gharial, a crocodile species, were spotted at the Satkosia gorge by the Mahanadi River in eastern Odisha, said forest officials. The gorge is located within the Satkosia Tiger Reserve, which is designated as a United Nations Protected area. It is also designated as a Ramsar site in 2021. The gharial is listed in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Speaking to ANI, the principal chief conservator of forests (PPCF), SK Popli said Satkosia Gorge is the southernmost wild habitat for gharial and Odisha is fortunate to have three crocodile species available in the wild. Popli said, "Satkosia Gorge is the southernmost wild habitat for Gharial. This is the southernmost limit with regard to the presence of gharials. Odisha is fortunate to have all three species of crocodiles available in the wild. We have Gharials in Satkosia Gorge and Mugger and Saltwater crocodiles in Bhitarkanik National Park."

Satkosia is the only place in Odisha for Gharials. The government of Odisha took the initiative in the 1970s and started the project in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Popli informed about the efforts undertaken by the officials in breeding gharials in 2018-19 which did not succeed. Later, in 2019, they launched a captive breeding project to increase the count of gharials in the region.

"Till 2018 -19, we tried breeding gharials but our efforts didn't fetch the desired results. Then in 2019, we launched a project called the 'Gharial Recovery Mission'. While the gharials numbered only 3 to 5 in the wild at the time, we were breeding hundreds in captivity," he said. "We started captive breeding at Nandankan Zoo in Bhubaneswar," he added.

"In 2019-21 we released satellites tagging 18-20 gharials in different age classes. However, for various reasons, we could only track 4 gharials in the wild. Mating happened in 2021," he said. "In the year 2021, 28 eggs of gharials were spotted in the area and 25 of them produced hatchlings of gharials that survived. This happened for the first time in several years. In 2022, the same female gharial laid fresh eggs, producing 32 hatchlings," Popli added.

Further, he mentioned that in this year, 37 eggs were laid of which 35 produced hatchlings. These are being observed through CCTV cameras. He said, "In 2023, 37 eggs have been laid so far of which 35 have produced hatchlings. We are tracking the newborns through CCTV cameras, especially between Binkai and Tikarapada. We are hopeful of making further progress going forward."

"We have not only enhanced measures to ensure the protection of this species and are also engaged in assisting research in this direction," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023