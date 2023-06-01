Left Menu

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of Sukanya Mondal

Earlier, Advocate Amit Kumar argued on behalf of Sukanya and submitted that another accused Tanya Sanyal who was not arrested and a charge sheet was filed without arrest, granted bail in the case.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:03 IST
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of Sukanya Mondal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Sukanya Mondal who was arrested in a money laundering case connected with the Multi-Crore Cattle smuggling case. Sukanya was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 26. Special Judge Raghubeer Singh on Thursday pronounced the order and decided to reject the bail plea of Sukanya Mondal.

Earlier, Advocate Amit Kumar argued on behalf of Sukanya and submitted that another accused Tanya Sanyal who was not arrested and a charge sheet was filed without arrest, was granted bail in the case. He also submitted that Tanya is wife of BSF commandant Satish Kumar who is also one of the accused. Allegations against Tanya is that she received bribe money of Cattle smuggling from Enamul Haque and laundered the same.

Despite, being an accused in both CBI and ED, case Tanya was granted regular bail. Her bail was not opposed by the ED, the counsel argued. Advocate Amit Kumar also argued that the applicant Sukanya also compromised her health due to the investigation of the case. Her surgery was due and she was to travel to Coachin. After receiving the summon she joined the investigation and was arrested.The investigation is over and charge sheet has been filed. There is nothing incriminating against the applicant, the counsel argued.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 12 filed a reply opposing the bail application of Sukanya Mondal. The agency said in the reply that there is sufficient evidence against the accused. ED through Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) submitted that there is incriminating material against the accused. A charge sheet has been filed. She should not be enlarged on bail. The bail application may be dismissed.

He argued that the issue of national security and weakening of Economy of the country is involved in the matter. He also argued that Anubrata Mondal, father of applicant is an uneducated person and his whole business activities were taken care of by the applicant.

The court on May 6, issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea of Sukanya Mondal. She was remanded to judicial custody after ED's interrogation. Her father is a TMC leader and in custody in this case.

ED was granted custody of Sukanya to trace the proceed of crime, to trace the money trail and to identify the modus operandi. She has to be confronted with Anubrata Mondal also. It is also alleged that the accused is a teacher in West Bengal government. She is actively involved in the business activities as per data collected so far. The total cash proceed of crime deposited in her various bank account and her business entities are worth several crores.

Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress party's president of Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal and said to be a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case on July last year. ED arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after quetioned him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged.

In the case the court earlier noted that, this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and some accused have been running into Judicial custody in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023