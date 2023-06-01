Left Menu

Successful G20 meet benchmark for upcoming Amarnath Yatra: J-K LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:30 IST
Successful G20 meet benchmark for upcoming Amarnath Yatra: J-K LG
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The successful G20 meeting has become a historic event in Jammu and Kashmir and set a benchmark for the smooth conduct of upcoming events like Amarnath Yatra, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

Sinha presided over a meeting with senior officials of the police and the civil administration of Kashmir division and commended their efforts for the successful conduct of the G20 event here.

He directed the deputy commissioners to take stock of achievements, analyse the execution of projects, saturation of welfare schemes and progress under KCC to have a complete overview of the benefits of development at the grassroots level.

Sinha said animal husbandry, agriculture sector and saturation of schemes for farmers should be priority areas.

''G20 meeting and enthusiasm of all sections of society reflects aspirations of the people. Collective effort is required to make J-K strong and prosperous. All officers, civil and police department, must focus on fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of people,'' he said.

We should remain unwavering and determined on the path of peace, progress and prosperity for all, he added.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting of Kashmir Zone senior police officers here and reviewed the preparedness of the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Singh said all the arrangements for the deployment and distribution of manpower need to be synchronised at different levels for the conduct of the pilgrimage.

He said adequate and effective deployments should be made on ground to address any vulnerability and gaps.

Singh directed for making use of tools like CCTV cameras and drones to monitor the security situation during the yatra.

He said adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management should be made to tackle any natural calamity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023