Punjab: 5 packets of narcotics recovered in Amritsar dropped by Pak drones

A huge consignment of heroin drugs dropped by Pakistani drones at the outskirts of Amritsar, was recovered in a joint operation of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Saturday.

03-06-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A huge consignment of heroin drugs dropped by Pakistani drones at the outskirts of Amritsar, was recovered in a joint operation of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Saturday. BSF said in a release that during the wee hours of Saturday, a joint ambush of the security force and Punjab Police heard a buzzing sound of drones and dropping of consignment at the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar district.

The security team started searching the area after which the troops recovered a huge consignment of five packets of suspected Narcotics from a farming field. An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment, BSF added.

As per the officials, the gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected narcotics (Heroin) is around 5.5 Kg (approximately). "Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle contrabands foiled due to joint efforts and timely action by BSF and Punjab Police," BSF stated in the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

