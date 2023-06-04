Left Menu

Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:47 IST
Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Automobile manufacturer Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd was progressing towards its Carbon Neutrality goal which was launched in February this year.

The Chennai plant of the company already initiated a campaign to replace single use plastic items with eco-friendly alternatives.

Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) in a statement on Sunday said it was making strong progress towards achieving its 2045 Carbon Neutrality goal and it would cross several important milestones by 2030.

According to the statement coinciding with the World Environment Day observed on June 5, every year, the roadmap to attain the carbon neutrality encompasses three areas --increasing of share of green energy, aggressively improving efficiencies in energy usage, and continuous adoption of energy efficient technology at its Oragadam plant. As of FY 2022-23, the company's strategy has already allowed the automaker to cut down the equivalent of 87,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year. ''At RNAIPL, our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility is imprinted in everything we do. We have set ourselves on an ambitious roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2045 and this goal underlies our drive towards utilization of more green energy, optimization of energy consumption..'' company managing director Keerthi Prakash said. ''..we aim to further consolidate this position not only within the Alliance, but also within the industry.'' The Chennai plant currently sources close to 60 per cent of the electricity from renewable sources. The plant would expand its in-house solar plant capacity from 2.2MW to 14 MW through additional installation of rooftop solar panels and floating solar panels on the plant's pond by 2026.

By leveraging renewable energy sources, RNAIPL is working towards meeting 85 per cent of the plant's energy needs with renewable power by 2030 and transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2045, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023