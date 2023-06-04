Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

Automobile manufacturer Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd was progressing towards its Carbon Neutrality goal which was launched in February this year.

The Chennai plant of the company already initiated a campaign to replace single use plastic items with eco-friendly alternatives.

Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) in a statement on Sunday said it was making strong progress towards achieving its 2045 Carbon Neutrality goal and it would cross several important milestones by 2030.

According to the statement coinciding with the World Environment Day observed on June 5, every year, the roadmap to attain the carbon neutrality encompasses three areas --increasing of share of green energy, aggressively improving efficiencies in energy usage, and continuous adoption of energy efficient technology at its Oragadam plant. As of FY 2022-23, the company's strategy has already allowed the automaker to cut down the equivalent of 87,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year. ''At RNAIPL, our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility is imprinted in everything we do. We have set ourselves on an ambitious roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2045 and this goal underlies our drive towards utilization of more green energy, optimization of energy consumption..'' company managing director Keerthi Prakash said. ''..we aim to further consolidate this position not only within the Alliance, but also within the industry.'' The Chennai plant currently sources close to 60 per cent of the electricity from renewable sources. The plant would expand its in-house solar plant capacity from 2.2MW to 14 MW through additional installation of rooftop solar panels and floating solar panels on the plant's pond by 2026.

By leveraging renewable energy sources, RNAIPL is working towards meeting 85 per cent of the plant's energy needs with renewable power by 2030 and transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2045, it added.

