Balasore train tragedy: School building served as mortuary demolished

Amidst rumours of supernatural presence at the Bahanaga High School building in Balasore, which served as a temporary mortuary for the victims of the Odisha train accident, an assistant teacher of the school has refuted the claims of any spirits existing on the premises. The teacher emphasized that the reports suggesting the presence of spirits are untrue. However, due to the concerns raised by parents and students, the decision has been made to demolish the current school building and construct a new one.

"Parents and children have refused to come to Bahanaga High School citing that dead bodies were kept there. The District Magistrate visited yesterday. This is all a superstition. The new building will be constructed after demolishing the rooms in which the dead bodies were kept. Till then children will be taught by making temporary arrangements," said one of the school teachers. Following the tragic incident of triple train accident on June 2 involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train, which claimed the lives of 288 people, the Bahanaga High School accommodated bodies in six classrooms. The incident occurred in close proximity to the school, leading to apprehension among the students and their families.

In response to the reluctance of students to return to the school, the demolition of the building commenced on Friday morning in the presence of the school managing committee. The district collector had previously asserted that the building would be demolished if the committee submitted a resolution, which they did. Demolition of the Bahanaga High School building in the Balasore district began today in the presence of the school managing committee. On Thursday, Balasore district collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde had visited the school and said it would be demolished if the school managing committee submits a resolution.

"The committee accordingly submitted the resolution following which the demolition started. It had earlier members met with District Collector Shinde and discussed virtually with Odisha chief secretary PK Jena the reluctance of the students to attend classes in the school where bodies of the victims of the June 2 mishap were kept. (ANI)

