Russian Navy to receive two new nuclear submarines by end-2023 -TASS

The Russian Navy will receive two new nuclear submarines by the end of this year, Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Alexei Rakhmanov, head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, told TASS in an interview the strategic nuclear-powered submarine missile cruiser Emperor Alexander III and the multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine Krasnoyarsk will be operational by end-2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)