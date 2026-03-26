Tragic Plunge: Bus Accident in Bangladesh's Padma River

In a tragic incident, at least 16 people have died and several others are missing following a bus accident in Bangladesh. The bus plunged into the Padma River on its way to boarding a transport ferry, according to official sources.

The accident took place in the southwestern district of Rajbari, at the Dauladia terminal, around 5.15 pm on Wednesday. Salvage operations have reported that 14 bodies were found inside the bus once it was retrieved, with ongoing efforts to locate those still unaccounted for.

Officials disclosed that the vehicle was carrying around 40 passengers, many returning to Dhaka following Eid holidays. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been actively briefed on the incident and has called for an investigation. The accident reportedly occurred due to a collision with another utility ferry, causing the bus driver to lose control.