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Tragic Plunge: Bus Accident in Bangladesh's Padma River

A bus accident in Bangladesh left at least 16 dead and several missing after plunging into the Padma River near the Dauladia terminal. The incident occurred as the bus was boarding a transport ferry, resulting in a multi-agency rescue operation with ongoing searches for the missing passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 02:43 IST
Tragic Plunge: Bus Accident in Bangladesh's Padma River
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  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a tragic incident, at least 16 people have died and several others are missing following a bus accident in Bangladesh. The bus plunged into the Padma River on its way to boarding a transport ferry, according to official sources.

The accident took place in the southwestern district of Rajbari, at the Dauladia terminal, around 5.15 pm on Wednesday. Salvage operations have reported that 14 bodies were found inside the bus once it was retrieved, with ongoing efforts to locate those still unaccounted for.

Officials disclosed that the vehicle was carrying around 40 passengers, many returning to Dhaka following Eid holidays. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been actively briefed on the incident and has called for an investigation. The accident reportedly occurred due to a collision with another utility ferry, causing the bus driver to lose control.

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