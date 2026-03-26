Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Kim Jong Un Meets Alexander Lukashenko

In a significant diplomatic development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greeted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang on Wednesday, according to the North Korean state media KCNA report on Thursday.

The meeting is notable as it underscores North Korea's strategic attempts to forge stronger international alliances. The interactions between Kim and Lukashenko emphasized the collaborative potential between the two countries.

Observers suggest this encounter may signal a new phase of intensified cooperation and understanding between North Korea and Belarus, reflecting North Korea's ongoing pursuit of widening its global diplomatic reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)