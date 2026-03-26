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Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Kim Jong Un Meets Alexander Lukashenko

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang. This diplomatic engagement marks a significant moment in international relations, demonstrating North Korea's ongoing efforts to bolster global alliances. The meeting highlights potential future collaborations and the strengthening of ties between these two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-03-2026 02:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 02:44 IST
Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Kim Jong Un Meets Alexander Lukashenko
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greeted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang on Wednesday, according to the North Korean state media KCNA report on Thursday.

The meeting is notable as it underscores North Korea's strategic attempts to forge stronger international alliances. The interactions between Kim and Lukashenko emphasized the collaborative potential between the two countries.

Observers suggest this encounter may signal a new phase of intensified cooperation and understanding between North Korea and Belarus, reflecting North Korea's ongoing pursuit of widening its global diplomatic reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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