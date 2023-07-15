Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 15:32 IST
NTA declares Common University Entrance Test-UG results
UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Testing Agency on Saturday declared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-Undergraduate results. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), announced it on Twitter. He also issued subject-wise scores of candidates who secured 100 percentile score.

A total of 5,685 students secured 100 percentile in English while in Hindi, 102 students scored 100pc. A total of 71,98,78 students sat for the English examination. For Hindi, the number of total students stands at 20,14,39.

Along with the above two subjects, results for Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi and Tamil were also declared. The answer keys were announced at http://nta.ac.in and https//cuet.nta.nic.in.

Notably, the examination was conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode at various Examination Centres located in 295 cities across India. The first phase of the examination was held between May 21 and 24.

Additionally, CUET exams for post-graduation were held between June 5 to 12. This year, more than 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

