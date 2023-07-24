Left Menu

Telangana CM defends 'Dharani' land records management system

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 22:57 IST
Telangana CM defends 'Dharani' land records management system
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Countering the criticism against 'Dharani' land records portal of the Telangana government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asked how would the money under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme be transferred into farmers accounts if the system is abolished.

The abolition of 'Dharani' would lead to a situation of farmers going around government offices instead of making use of direct benefit transfer, he said, addressing a gathering when Congress president of Yadadri-Bhongir district Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy joined the BRS.

Land records cannot be changed by anyone with 'Dharani' and monetary benefit under the 'Rythu Bandhu' farmers' investment support scheme would be directly deposited in the agriculturists' accounts, he said.

On the occasion, he also highlighted the free power supply to farmers and other welfare schemes of the government.

Alleging corruption and irregularities in 'Dharani', Congress leaders in Telangana said they would abolish the management system if the party came to power after the assembly elections to be held later this year.

Meanwhile, Rao congratulated a farmer, Bansuvada Mahipal Reddy, from Medak district for ''growing tomato crop worth Rs 3 crore in a single season'', an official release said.

Mahipal Reddy met the Chief Minister along with Narsapur MLA Chilumula Madan Reddy at the Secretariat here on Monday.

Mahipal Reddy explained to Rao that they have already sold tomatoes worth Rs 2 crore and another set worth Rs 1 crore is ready for harvest, the release said.

The Chief Minister praised the farmer for adopting new techniques in tomato cultivation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023