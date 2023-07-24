Telangana CM defends 'Dharani' land records management system

Countering the criticism against 'Dharani' land records portal of the Telangana government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asked how would the money under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme be transferred into farmers accounts if the system is abolished.

The abolition of 'Dharani' would lead to a situation of farmers going around government offices instead of making use of direct benefit transfer, he said, addressing a gathering when Congress president of Yadadri-Bhongir district Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy joined the BRS.

Land records cannot be changed by anyone with 'Dharani' and monetary benefit under the 'Rythu Bandhu' farmers' investment support scheme would be directly deposited in the agriculturists' accounts, he said.

On the occasion, he also highlighted the free power supply to farmers and other welfare schemes of the government.

Alleging corruption and irregularities in 'Dharani', Congress leaders in Telangana said they would abolish the management system if the party came to power after the assembly elections to be held later this year.

Meanwhile, Rao congratulated a farmer, Bansuvada Mahipal Reddy, from Medak district for ''growing tomato crop worth Rs 3 crore in a single season'', an official release said.

Mahipal Reddy met the Chief Minister along with Narsapur MLA Chilumula Madan Reddy at the Secretariat here on Monday.

Mahipal Reddy explained to Rao that they have already sold tomatoes worth Rs 2 crore and another set worth Rs 1 crore is ready for harvest, the release said.

The Chief Minister praised the farmer for adopting new techniques in tomato cultivation, it added.

