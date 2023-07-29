Sudan crisis drives thousands into Abyei, closes down supply routes for UN mission
UN News | Updated: 29-07-2023 01:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 01:51 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India repatriates 18 Pakistani nationals via Attari-Wagah border
Family and neighbours of Pakistani woman who sneaked into India for her lover don't want her to return
Family and neighbours of Pakistani woman who came to India for her lover don't want her to return
Heroin dropped by Pakistani drone recovered near IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran
"Won't tolerate any illegal activity": UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Pakistani national Seema Haider