Left Menu

Colombia energy ministry confirms Camacho as new minister

Colombia's ministry of mines and energy on Thursday confirmed that Omar Andres Camacho will take over as the new minister, replacing ex-Minister Irene Velez, who resigned in July after two state bodies opened investigations against her.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 04-08-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 00:33 IST
Colombia energy ministry confirms Camacho as new minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@andrescamachom_)
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's ministry of mines and energy on Thursday confirmed that Omar Andres Camacho will take over as the new minister, replacing ex-Minister Irene Velez, who resigned in July after two state bodies opened investigations against her. The confirmation follows earlier reports in local media and information from a Reuters source who on Jul. 24 said Camacho would take over the role.

Camacho will face the challenge of realizing Petro's goal of weaning Colombia off of oil production and exports, a major source of income for the country, and acrimony between the administration and the industry. Velez stepped down after two state agencies opened investigations against her, connected to allegations that she committed a crime of influence peddling. She has said she will respond to the authorities as needed.

"Now the remaining process is the oath taking and act of possession for the new minister, which depends directly on the president's agenda," the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023