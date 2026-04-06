High-Stakes Tensions: Israel Strikes Iran's Key Petrochemical Plant

In a significant escalation, Israel's defense minister announced that their forces have targeted Iran's largest petrochemical facility, South Pars in Asaluyeh. This comes after Tehran reported the incident.

Katz, Israel's defense minister, stated the facility was a major target, responsible for about half of Iran's petrochemical production effort.

An Israeli attack on South Pars facilities back in March previously led to a series of retaliatory actions by Iran, targeting oil and gas infrastructure in the Gulf Arab region.

(With inputs from agencies.)