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High-Stakes Tensions: Israel Strikes Iran's Key Petrochemical Plant

Israel's defense minister confirmed an attack on Iran's largest petrochemical facility, South Pars in Asaluyeh. This action came after Iran reported the attack. The South Pars plant is significant, accounting for 50% of Iran's petrochemical output. The previous attack in March had escalated regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:58 IST
High-Stakes Tensions: Israel Strikes Iran's Key Petrochemical Plant
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant escalation, Israel's defense minister announced that their forces have targeted Iran's largest petrochemical facility, South Pars in Asaluyeh. This comes after Tehran reported the incident.

Katz, Israel's defense minister, stated the facility was a major target, responsible for about half of Iran's petrochemical production effort.

An Israeli attack on South Pars facilities back in March previously led to a series of retaliatory actions by Iran, targeting oil and gas infrastructure in the Gulf Arab region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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