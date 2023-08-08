Central team visits flood-affected areas in Punjab

A seven-member inter-ministerial team of the Union government visited flood-affected areas in Mohali, Patiala and Sangrur districts of Punjab on Tuesday to assess the damage there, officials said.

Several parts of Punjab were affected by the downpour between July 9 and 11, flooding vast areas, including agricultural land, and paralysing normal life.

The team led by Ravinesh Kumar, financial advisor, National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), first went to Mohali and visited Dehar, Alamgir, Tiwana, Khajur Mandi and Sarasini areas of Derabassi sub-division to take stock of the damage.

The central team took details about the damage from local officials as well as from farmers who demanded compensation for crop loss.

Krishan Kumar, the principal secretary of the Punjab water resources department, spoke about the widespread damage caused by the floods and also apprised the team about the relief work carried out by the state government.

During an interaction with the team, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain gave detailed information about the damage caused by the Ghaggar river in the district.

The officer said several feet of thick layer of silt has been deposited on 659 acres of land in the area.

Later, the team visited flood-affected Rohar Jagir, Badshahpur and Rampur Parta in Patiala district and obtained information about the damage caused in the district.

The team also visited flood-affected areas of Moonak and Khanauri areas of Sangrur district.

Interacting with reporters in Patiala, Ravinesh Kumar, who led the team, said they will assess the damage and will submit a report on it.

The central team will visit flood-hit areas of Rupnagar and Jalandhar on Wednesday. The Punjab government had earlier estimated a loss of Rs 1,500 crore because of floods in the state.

