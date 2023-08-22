Dholpur-Karauli tiger reserve in Rajasthan approved

Left Menu

India got its 54th tiger reserve in Rajasthan's Karauli and Dholpur districts on Tuesday with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) approving a proposal in this regard.

This is Rajasthan's fifth tiger reserve after Ranthambore, Sariska, Mukundra Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari.

''Giant leap for wildlife conservation in Rajasthan. Happy to announce that the state has got yet another Tiger Reserve.

''The Dholpur-Karauli Tiger Reserve has been accorded the final approval by @ntca_india. Let's pledge to safeguard this precious ecosystem and its majestic tigers,'' Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav wrote on the microblogging site X.

The number of tigers in India has increased from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,682 in 2022, an annual rise of 6 per cent, according to government data.

With a 50 per cent increase in the last four years, Madhya Pradesh has the maximum number of tigers in the country (785), followed by Karnataka (563), Uttarakhand (560), and Maharashtra (444).

The number of tigers in Rajasthan has increased from 32 in 2006 to 88 in 2022.

