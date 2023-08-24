“Hail Chandrayaan-3! Hail its stupendous success!! Hail ISRO!!”: Mamata Banerjee 

As India celebrated the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the moon's South Pole, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday expressed pride in India's scientific and technological progress and said "Hail India, Jai Hind!". "Hail Chandrayaan-3! Hail its stupendous success!! Hail ISRO!! Hail our nation's magnificent achievement in sending an exploration mission successfully to the Moon!! Our scientists have testified to the country's scientific and technological progress. India is now in the super league of space. Sincere congratulations to all the proud architects and stakeholders of the expedition. Let us celebrate the majestic moment and pray for further advances of India in the frontier areas of knowledge and applications. Hail India, Jai Hind!," read a post by the West Bengal CM on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to have achieved the historic feat. Moreover, the West Bengal BJP leaders organised celebrations as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose said there is nothing impossible for the Indian mind. He further proceeded to congratulate the entire nation and the ISRO team for achieving this impossible mission of landing the Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the moon's south pole

"India wins, and it makes others also win. There is nothing that is impossible for the Indian mind. India has proved this through our scientists 'Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara', and 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'. I congratulate, along with the entire nation, the team ISRO which is team India, which has made this impossible mission possible in a seamless manner," said West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. Meanwhile, to celebrate the achievement and to attract young talents to science and technology West Bengal Governor announced on Wednesday the CHANDRAYAN award of Rs 1 lakh each for the best science/technology students of West Bengal and Kerala.

The Governor also said that a cell would be set up in the Raj Bhavan for the promotion of science and technology, honouring the achievements of the scientists at ISRO and the glory that they have brought to the nation. (ANI)

