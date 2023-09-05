Assam Rifles Training Centre & School bags Union Home Minister’s trophy for best police training

Assam Rifles Training Centre & School, Shokhuvi, Nagaland has been adjudged as the Best Police Training Institute, for soldiers, on the occasion of 53rd Foundation Day, said an official statement. Brig Suresh Kumar Sheoran, DIG, ARTC&S received the prestigious ‘Union Home Minister’s Trophy’ during the function held at the Bureau of Police Research & Development Headquarters, New Delhi on Tuesday.

Every year Ministry of Home Affairs conducts a National level screening and survey of various Central Police Training Institutes and adjudges the best training institute. The Assam Rifles Training Centre & School has consistently demonstrated commitment to excellence in the training and development of its soldiers and the award is a testament to their efforts.

The institute has been recognised for its comprehensive training programs, experienced and dedicated faculty, innovativeness, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. The Union Home Minister Trophy aims to promote excellence in the training and development of soldiers. The award not only recognizes the achievements of the institute but also has set higher standards for other training institutes all over the country for the training of soldiers. (ANI)

