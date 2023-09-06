Left Menu

Amazon India inks pact with 5 states to empower Persons with Disabilities

Updated: 06-09-2023
Amazon India inks pact with 5 states to empower Persons with Disabilities
Amazon India has signed a pact with five state governments to engage with employable Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and enable their participation in the mainstream workforce.

These states are Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The memorandum of understanding which extends until 2026 aims to provide skilling and employment opportunities to PwD candidates in the five states.

''With an aim to engage with employable Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and to enable their participation in the mainstream workforce, Amazon India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five State Governments, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,'' Amazon said in a release.

With this, Amazon aims to provide PwDs support with on-the-job training, intervention and an environment of acceptance and inclusion.

''The opportunities will be provided across Amazon's Operations Network, that is fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations for various roles, including stowing, picking, packing, and sorting among other roles,'' it said.

