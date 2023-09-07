Delhi Police officer creates caricature sketches of foreign delegates arriving at G20 Summit

Left Menu

Delhi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajendra Kalkal has made the caricatures and placed them at his office in the police headquarters building for display. 

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 09:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 09:32 IST
Delhi Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra Kalkal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi Police officer has sketched caricatures of 30 delegates who will be coming to India as part of the G20 Summit on September 9-10. This includes a total of 30 caricatures of 19 Heads of State, two European Union leaders and nine other invitees who are expected to attend the gala event here in the national capital.

Delhi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajendra Kalkal has made the caricatures and placed them at his office in the police headquarters building for display. "It has been my hobby to draw cartoons from childhood. If someone loves to dance he prepares himself before the wedding, since I am a cartoonist I felt that the G20 meeting is an opportune moment," ACP Kalkal said while speaking to ANI.

"People feel happy when they see these caricatures because it resembles them," he added. On the preparations for drawing these caricatures ahead of the Summit, the ACP said, "I had this in mind 1.5 to two months back. It takes 15 minutes to half an hour to draw one. But an artist always desires to improve. So I keep improving on it. It is important to satisfy oneself first."

The national capital is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10. The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan - the main venue of this gala event, has been illuminated and decorated with plants, flowers and other festive items. A 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue also seemed gleaming at night.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

