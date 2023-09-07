Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami participates in Janmashtami celebrations with his wife

On the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife Geeta Dhami participated in a program organized at Police Line Dehradun on Wednesday night.  

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 09:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 09:36 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami participates in Janmashtami celebrations with his wife
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Police line Dehradun. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife Geeta Dhami participated in a program organized at Police Line Dehradun on Wednesday night. Chief Minister and his wife witnessed the grand presentation of various events based on Lord Shri Krishna.

Every year, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September, as per the Western calendar.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023