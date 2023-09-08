Left Menu

French wine output falls with sharp contrasts between vineyards

Wine production in France is expected to fall 2% this year, with major disparities between regions after some vineyards were severely hit by fungal diseases while good weather in other regions boosted potential output, the French farm ministry said. Total wine production in France is expected to reach nearly 45 million hectolitres this year, within an initial range of 44 million-47 million projected last month, and slightly above the average of the past five harvests, the ministry said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 14:52 IST
French wine output falls with sharp contrasts between vineyards
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

Wine production in France is expected to fall 2% this year, with major disparities between regions after some vineyards were severely hit by fungal diseases while good weather in other regions boosted potential output, the French farm ministry said.

Total wine production in France is expected to reach nearly 45 million hectolitres this year, within an initial range of 44 million-47 million projected last month, and slightly above the average of the past five harvests, the ministry said on Friday. "However, the situation of the different vineyards is contrasted. Attacks of mildew (disease) in Bordeaux and the southwest and drought in Languedoc and Roussillon are affecting harvest potential," the ministry said.

Elsewhere, the situation was more favourable despite the presence of botrytis fungus at the end of the campaign. The ministry sees wine output in the Bordeaux region fall 9% from last year and 17% below the average of the past five harvests. In the SouthWest the fall would be 6% and 18%, respectively.

Meanwhile in Champagne good weather conditions helped undamaged clusters to reach a record weight this year, leading to a production potential seen 24% above average. Hot weather in recent weeks has favoured an early grape harvest in most producing regions, it said.

A hectolitre is the equivalent of 100 litres, or 133 standard wine bottles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023