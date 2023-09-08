Himachal: Himalaya Literature Forum to honour 5 women writers 

Hindi and Urdu writer-gazalist Nalini Vibha 'Nazli' is among five women writers who will be honoured by the Himalaya Literature Forum for their unique literary, cultural and environmental thinking programs in the country and the state. Eminent writer and President of Himalaya Sahitya Manch, S R Harnot said in a statement on Friday that along with 'Nazli', Prerna Thakre (Neemuch Madhya Pradesh), Devkanya Thakur, Deepti Saraswat 'Pratima' and Devina Akshaywar will be honoured with 'Himalaya Yuva Sahitya Samman'.

"The name of senior writer Dr. Nalini Vibha 'Nazli' is famous across the country as a poetess. Her 13 ghazal collections have been published so far, including two books for children. Recently, her extensive book of ghazals 'Diwan-e-Nazli' has been published in which about 500 of his ghazals are collected. Nazli ji has received many awards from the state and the country." "Dr. Prerna Thackeray's native language is Malayalam while he has been very active on the Hindi stage poetry for the last almost 25 years and is popular like a celebrity in his state. Dr. Dev Kanya Thakur is active in Hindi literature and film production. So far five books have been published in English and Hindi and many films have been produced in many rare subjects of Himachal which have received many state and national honours.

"Deepti Saraswat is serving Hindi while teaching along with writing 'Pratima'. Dr. Devina Akshaywar is originally a resident of Mauritius but after obtaining her PhD degree from JNU, she has made her permanent residence in Shimla, Himachal. She is also a scholar of French language," Harnot said. The felicitation ceremony will be organized in Shimla in October this year. (ANI)

