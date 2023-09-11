Omar requests Centre to reconsider move to remove additional duty on apples, walnuts imported from US

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday appealed to the Centre to reconsider its decision to remove the additional duty on apples, walnuts and almonds imported from the US, saying the government should try to make its own people happy instead of pleasing foreigners.

''I don't understand why the government has to put own people in trouble for pleasing Americans and people from other countries. We thought the Centre will first think about the people of Kashmir.

''If they did not want to think about people from here, at least they should have considered the plight of people from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. They have ruined people of JK, Himachal and Uttarakhand. We don't want imported apple, walnut and almond. Our produce is good enough,'' Abdullah told reporters at the party headquarters here.

The former chief minister said the Centre did not have to put the farmers of the country in trouble for getting plaudits from abroad.

''We hope that the government will reconsider its decision and provide relief to apple and walnut growers of the country. The hilly states will have to bear the losses of this decision which will be an injustice,'' he said.

Asked about the successful culmination of the G20 event, Abdullah asked what was the use of the summit if it leads to problems for the people.

''What is the point of the G20 when such decisions are taken? Instead of making G20 leaders happy, try to make your own people happy. Now the G20 is over, reverse these decisions. G20 has been taking place earlier and G20 will continue,'' he added.

Abdullah said such decisions were being taken as there was no connect between the government and the people.

''This government is not ready to listen to the people. The rulers here (in JK) are hiding so much behind the security cover that they do not talk to common people. How will they understand the problems of the people? They have said that Jammu and Kashmir is not completely a part of the country. How will it be when you are putting people in trouble? What will be the result? It will be negative,” he added.

Abdullah said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha should convene a meeting with fruit growers at the earliest and listen to them.

''He should go to Baramulla, Rafiabad, Sopore, Shopian and Pulwama to interact with horticulturists. Mandis are buzzing with activity. Let him have a free interaction with them and find a solution to their problem,” he said.

